CenterState CEO Senior VP gives economic update

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Veteran news reporter Jeff Kulikowsky has been named evening co-anchor of WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9. Jeff succeeds Rod Wood, joining Christie Casciano at the anchor desk for NewsChannel 9 at 5:00pm, 5:30pm, and 6:00pm.

“As a born and raised Central New Yorker it’s always been a dream to one day have the privilege of delivering the news to our community on a nightly basis,” said Jeff, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to tell Central New Yorkers' stories and inform them of what is going on in our community and beyond every day. Thanks to the entire team at NewsChannel 9, past and present, a tremendous group of people who’ve helped me throughout my career. I want to congratulate Rod Wood on an amazing broadcast career and look forward to continuing to uphold the professionalism and high journalistic standards he and the whole team have established at NewsChannel 9.”