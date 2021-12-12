Central and Northern NY Red Cross in dire need of blood donations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Cross is in dire need of blood right now, and they’re asking people to get out, roll up their sleeves, and donate.

The Red Cross Central and Northern New York executive director, Lisa Smith, says blood inventory is at a ten-year low. She says they need type O blood now.

Give Blood. Find a Drive.

You can donate every 56 days, and you save three lives every time you do.

Smith says if they don’t get what they need, lives will be lost. She believes people are pulling back and not donating because of COVID.

“Everyone that comes into the building needs to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, everything is wiped down, everything is cleaned, we social distance people, and you know we have an excellent track record truly of being able to do this safely so people should not be afraid,” said Smith

They are offering incentives! From now until December 16, if you donate, you’ll get a 10 dollar amazon gift card and a chance to win a private showing of the Matrix.

Starting on December 17, you’ll get a long-sleeve Red Cross shirt.