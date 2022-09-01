(WSYR-TV) — The kiddos in Central New York are heading back to school for the fall! Check out the school listenings below and when their opening days are:

APW Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Auburn Enlarged City School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Baldwinsville Central School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Bishop Grimes High School – Monday, September 12 (Orientation September 7-9)

– Monday, September 12 (Orientation September 7-9) Bishop Ludden – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Cato-Meridian Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Cazenovia Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Christian Brothers Academy – Monday, September 12 (Orientation, September 8-9)

– Monday, September 12 (Orientation, September 8-9) Central Square Central School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Chittenango School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Cortland Schools – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 East Syracuse Minoa Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Fabius-Pompey School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Faith Heritage School – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Fayetteville-Manlius Schools – Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9) Wednesday, September 7 (Grade 10-12)

– Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9) Wednesday, September 7 (Grade 10-12) Fulton City School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Hannibal Central School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Homer Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Ithaca City School District – Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9 and New Entrants) Wednesday, September 7 (All other students)

– Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9 and New Entrants) Wednesday, September 7 (All other students) Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Jordan-Elbridge Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 LaFayette School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Liverpool Central School District – Thursday, September 8

– Thursday, September 8 Living Word Academy – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Lyncourt School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Marcellus Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Mexico Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Moravia Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 North Syracuse Central School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Oneida City School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Onondaga Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Oswego City School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Phoenix School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Port Byron Central School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 Rome City School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Skaneateles School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Solvay Union Free School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Southern Cayuga School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Syracuse City School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Tully School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 VVS Central School District – Wednesday, September 7

– Wednesday, September 7 Westhill School District – Tuesday, September 6

– Tuesday, September 6 West Genesee Central School District – Wednesday, September 7