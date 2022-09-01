(WSYR-TV) — The kiddos in Central New York are heading back to school for the fall! Check out the school listenings below and when their opening days are:
- APW Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Auburn Enlarged City School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Baldwinsville Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Bishop Grimes High School – Monday, September 12 (Orientation September 7-9)
- Bishop Ludden – Wednesday, September 7
- Cato-Meridian Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Cazenovia Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Christian Brothers Academy – Monday, September 12 (Orientation, September 8-9)
- Central Square Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Chittenango School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Cortland Schools – Wednesday, September 7
- East Syracuse Minoa Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Fabius-Pompey School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Faith Heritage School – Wednesday, September 7
- Fayetteville-Manlius Schools – Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9) Wednesday, September 7 (Grade 10-12)
- Fulton City School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Hannibal Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Homer Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Ithaca City School District – Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9 and New Entrants) Wednesday, September 7 (All other students)
- Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Jordan-Elbridge Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- LaFayette School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Liverpool Central School District – Thursday, September 8
- Living Word Academy – Wednesday, September 7
- Lyncourt School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Marcellus Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Mexico Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Moravia Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- North Syracuse Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Oneida City School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Onondaga Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Oswego City School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Phoenix School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Port Byron Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
- Rome City School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Skaneateles School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Solvay Union Free School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Southern Cayuga School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Syracuse City School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Tully School District – Tuesday, September 6
- VVS Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
- Westhill School District – Tuesday, September 6
- West Genesee Central School District – Wednesday, September 7