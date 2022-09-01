(WSYR-TV) — The kiddos in Central New York are heading back to school for the fall! Check out the school listenings below and when their opening days are:

  • APW Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Auburn Enlarged City School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Baldwinsville Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Bishop Grimes High School – Monday, September 12 (Orientation September 7-9)
  • Bishop Ludden – Wednesday, September 7
  • Cato-Meridian Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Cazenovia Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Christian Brothers Academy – Monday, September 12 (Orientation, September 8-9)
  • Central Square Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Chittenango School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Cortland Schools – Wednesday, September 7
  • East Syracuse Minoa Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Fabius-Pompey School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Faith Heritage School – Wednesday, September 7
  • Fayetteville-Manlius Schools – Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9) Wednesday, September 7 (Grade 10-12)
  • Fulton City School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Hannibal Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Homer Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Ithaca City School District – Tuesday, September 6 (Pre-K to grade 9 and New Entrants) Wednesday, September 7 (All other students)
  • Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Jordan-Elbridge Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • LaFayette School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Liverpool Central School District – Thursday, September 8
  • Living Word Academy – Wednesday, September 7
  • Lyncourt School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Marcellus Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Mexico Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Moravia Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • North Syracuse Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Oneida City School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Onondaga Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Oswego City School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Phoenix School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Port Byron Central School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • Rome City School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Skaneateles School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Solvay Union Free School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Southern Cayuga School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Syracuse City School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Tully School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • VVS Central School District – Wednesday, September 7
  • Westhill School District – Tuesday, September 6
  • West Genesee Central School District – Wednesday, September 7