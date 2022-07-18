SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — InterFaith Works of Central New York and other community organizations are gearing up for the Central New York Bike Giveaway.

The Central New York Bike Giveaway has been accepting and repairing bicycles in any condition for the last 26 years to give away to residents in need.

On July 23 and 24, InterFaith Works of Central New York, Driver’s Village, and the Syracuse Police Department’s Community Outreach Division will hold a used bicycle drive at Driver’s Village in Cicero.

Bicycles from this drive will be repaired and donated to refugees and new Americans, InterFaith Works of Central New York shares. For these groups, a bike can mean a source of reliable transportation for getting to and from work, school, and appointments.

If you’d like to donate a used bicycle in any condition, stop by between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.