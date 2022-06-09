(WSYR-TV) — Las Vegas is usually the place people first think of when it comes to world-class casinos and resorts. The 2021 World Casino Awards seems to think so too, awarding the city as North America’s Best Casino Destination.

A popular Central New York’s destination didn’t go unnoticed, though. The group bestowed del Lago Resort & Casino with several awards, including the award for North America’s Best Casino, New York’s Best Casino, and New York’s Best Casino Hotel.

“We are honored to be acknowledged as the best casino in North America and our home state of New York,” said Lance Young, Executive Vice President and General Manager of del Lago Resort & Casino.

The 2021 World Casino Awards weren’t the only group to recognize del Lago Resort & Casino. The 2022 Best of Dining and Nightlife Awards, by the Casino Player magazine, awarded the destination with the Best Overall Service award, the Best Seafood award, the Best Pizza award, the Best Place to People Watch award, the Best Bar award, and the Best Casino Cocktail Service award.

“These designations cement del Lago as a premier destination in the state and the country, and they are direct outcomes of the hard work and dedication our team continues to put in,” Young added.

del Lago Resort & Casino was also given the Best Attraction award, Best Entertainment Venue award, and Best Local Casino award in the Auburn Citizen’s 2022 Best of the Region awards. It seems del Lago really hit the jackpot!

del Lago Resort & Casino is open Friday at 8 a.m. to Monday at 3 a.m. On weekdays, they’re open 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. You can see more about del Lago Resort & Casino and what they offer on their website.