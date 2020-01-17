Central New York child dies from the flu, three deaths confirmed across the state

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — A child in Central New York died this week from the flu.

The State Health Department has not confirmed exactly where the child was from or how old they were.

The health department also reported that two other children have died from the flu in Western New York this season, including one this past week.

The flu continues to spread throughout the state, as there were more than 11,000 cases of the flu confirmed this past week, which is about a 10% increase from last week.

You can view the department’s full weekly flu report here.

