Central New York cleared to begin the reopening process

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo made a visit to Upstate University Hospital Thursday afternoon and delivered great news to the people of Central New York. Cuomo announced the Central New York region has officially met all seven benchmarks needed in order to begin the reopening process.

The Central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties, can begin the reopening process once the New York on PAUSE order expires on Friday at midnight.

Like the rest of the state, New York will begin the reopening process with Phase One, which includes the reopening of businesses in the following areas:

Construction

Manufacturing

Wholesale Trading

Select retail for curbside pickup only

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting

Central New York must appoint an oversight institution as its “control room.” The control room will monitor the metrics needed to reopen, and they can slow or shut off reopening processes if indicators are problematic.

The reopening process might get underway on Friday, but Governor Cuomo said it would not be business as usual.

The state issued guidelines for each type of business in Phase One to follow if they plan to reopen. Each business must also submit a plan to their local leaders on how they will adhere to the guidelines, and local governments are responsible for enforcing these guidelines.

If a business feels they can not follow the guidelines listed by the governor, they can submit a plan that can be approved by their “control room” on how they will limit the spread of COVID-19.

Central New York joined the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier as the five regions cleared by the New York Department of Health to begin the reopening process.

To see where all regions in New York State stand regarding the metrics needed to reopen, click here.

