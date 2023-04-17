SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Graduation season is almost here which means it’s time to prepare for college commencements.

This year is finally back to normal after the pandemic as many graduation ceremonies will be hosted in person and graduates will have their shining moment, walking across the stage and completing their college journey.

If you’re looking for a certain college commencement in and around Central New York, NewsChannel 9 has compiled a list for you to check out all the local college and university commencements.

Some of the commencements are being live-streamed and others are in-person only.

2023 College and University Commencements

Syracuse University

Sunday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. at JMA Wireless Dome.

SUNY ESF

Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Le Moyne College

Sunday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Expo Center.

Onondaga Community College

Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at SRC Arena.

Cayuga Community College

Thursday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Falcon Park in Auburn.

Tompkins Cortland Community College

Tuesday, May 23 at 5:15 p.m. at Tompkins Cortland Community College Field House
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Ithaca College

Sunday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. inside the Athletics and Events Center’s Glazer Arena

Cornell University

Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Schoellkopf Stadium
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Cazenovia College

Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. on the Quad
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Colgate University

Sunday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. outside on campus
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Hamilton College

Sunday, May 21 at 10:15 a.m. at Margaret Bundy Scott Field House
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

SUNY Cortland

Saturday, May 13 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Park Center Alumni Arena

  • Ceremony A: 9:30 a.m.
  • Ceremony B: 2:30 p.m.
  • Ceremony C: 7:00 p.m.

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

SUNY Oswego

Saturday, May 13 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall in the Marano Campus Center College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The schedule is as followed:

  • 9:00 a.m. School of Business
  • 12:30 p.m. School of Communication
  • 4:00 p.m. Media and the Arts and School of Education

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

SUNY Morrisville

Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the new Student Recreation Center, next to the IcePlex.
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

SUNY Upstate

Sunday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. at SRC Arena and Events Center.
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

St. Joseph’s College of Nursing

Sunday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Landmark Theatre.
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Hobart William and Smith Colleges

Sunday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m. at Hobart Quadrangle
A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​