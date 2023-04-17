SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Graduation season is almost here which means it’s time to prepare for college commencements.

This year is finally back to normal after the pandemic as many graduation ceremonies will be hosted in person and graduates will have their shining moment, walking across the stage and completing their college journey.

If you’re looking for a certain college commencement in and around Central New York, NewsChannel 9 has compiled a list for you to check out all the local college and university commencements.

Some of the commencements are being live-streamed and others are in-person only.

2023 College and University Commencements

Sunday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. at JMA Wireless Dome.

Saturday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview.

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Sunday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Expo Center.

Saturday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at SRC Arena.

Thursday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m. at Falcon Park in Auburn.

Tuesday, May 23 at 5:15 p.m. at Tompkins Cortland Community College Field House

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Sunday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. inside the Athletics and Events Center’s Glazer Arena

Saturday, May 27 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Schoellkopf Stadium

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Saturday, May 13 at 10:30 a.m. on the Quad

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Sunday, May 21 at 10:30 a.m. outside on campus

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Sunday, May 21 at 10:15 a.m. at Margaret Bundy Scott Field House

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Saturday, May 13 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Park Center Alumni Arena

Ceremony A: 9:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m. Ceremony B: 2:30 p.m.

2:30 p.m. Ceremony C: 7:00 p.m.

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Saturday, May 13 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena and Convocation Hall in the Marano Campus Center College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The schedule is as followed:

9:00 a.m. School of Business

12:30 p.m. School of Communication

4:00 p.m. Media and the Arts and School of Education

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Saturday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m. at the new Student Recreation Center, next to the IcePlex.

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Sunday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. at SRC Arena and Events Center.

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Sunday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the Landmark Theatre.

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​

Sunday, May 21 at 9:00 a.m. at Hobart Quadrangle

A live stream link will be posted to the site​​​