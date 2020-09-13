Central New York Community Foundation receives anonymous donation worth $2.2 million

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An anonymous donor recently left a $2.2 million donation to the Central New York Community Foundation after she passed away.

Her generosity will establish an endowed fund to support local nonprofit organizations that provide health and animal care.

The Central New York Community Foundation will now be able to provide more grants to nonprofit organizations in Onondaga and Madison counties thanks to this donation.

The anonymous donor’s professional advisor, J. Daniel Pluff, says she wanted the money to go to causes that were important to her. Since she worked in the healthcare industry and lived alone enjoying the companionship of animals, this donation made perfect sense.

“She was almost intimidated by these funds,” Pluff said. “She was preoccupied with wanting to do the right thing with the money upon her passing. I could see a relief in her once a decision was made that would safeguard her legacy.”

The Central New York Community Foundation will use a percentage of the donation each year to provide grants to nonprofits. The remaining fund balance will be invested, growing to keep up with inflation and increasing the annual spendable allowance for grants. Over time, the cumulative amount of grants awarded is expected to surpass the original gift used to seed the fund.

The Central New York Community Foundation is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of nearly $260 million and has invested more than $200 million in community improvement projects since its inception.