Central New York counties get social distancing grades

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health professionals continue to stress the importance of social distancing.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Monday, Dr. Stephen Thomas of Upstate Medical referenced a website where people can track how well each county is doing at social distancing.

“Onondaga County got a B; We had -38 percent initially, which is a 38 percent reduction of individual mobility in the county,” Dr. Thomas said. “That number has gone down, though to 33 percent. That’s not good. We want it to be going on the other direction.”

The website Thomas referenced can be found here.

Unacast says it applied geospatial human mobility insights with its proprietary tools to create an interactive map showing mobility trends by county or by the state as a way to raise awareness of and reinforce the importance of social distancing in relation to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The Scorecard assigns a letter grade of A through F to all states and counties in relation to social distancing behavior.

Using the change in distance traveled prior to COVID-19 in comparison to the present day, areas that observe at least a 40 percent decrease in average distance traveled are assigned a grade of A, while those that exhibit less than ten percent decrease or increase are assigned an F.

Letter grades are then compared to the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in those areas to help users draw conclusions between social distancing behavior and virus spread over time.

Unacast will be adding more features to the Social Distancing Scoreboard in the coming days and weeks to further nuance the output.

