Central New York couple celebrates 50th anniversary virtually

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We keep finding reasons to smile during these uncertain times, one of those reasons is the love between Harold and Antoinette. They’ve been married for 50 years.
Harold is in the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing home in Rome, but he still found a way to celebrate via video chat.
The staff helped Harold deliver 11 American Beauty Roses to his wife, Antoinette being his 12th American Beauty.
