Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Central New York couple celebrates 50th anniversary virtually

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We keep finding reasons to smile during these uncertain times, one of those reasons is the love between Harold and Antoinette. They’ve been married for 50 years.

Harold is in the Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing home in Rome, but he still found a way to celebrate via video chat. 

The staff helped Harold deliver 11 American Beauty Roses to his wife, Antoinette being his 12th American Beauty.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected