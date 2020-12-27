Central New York couple celebrates 70 years of marriage Sunday

UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A couple in Central New York continues to prove that true love does exist, as they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Ed and Susie Roche are from Union Springs and they celebrated 70 years of marriage on Sunday.

Ed is 92 and Susie is 91. They met back in 1950 at a roller skating rink in Auburn, and they’ve been in love ever since.

The Roche’s raised four children, have 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren scattered all around the country.

NewsChannel 9 would like to wish them many more years of happiness.