UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A couple in Central New York continues to prove that true love does exist, as they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Ed and Susie Roche are from Union Springs and they celebrated 70 years of marriage on Sunday.
Ed is 92 and Susie is 91. They met back in 1950 at a roller skating rink in Auburn, and they’ve been in love ever since.
The Roche’s raised four children, have 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren scattered all around the country.
NewsChannel 9 would like to wish them many more years of happiness.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Central New York couple celebrates 70 years of marriage Sunday
- BB gun found at Destiny USA following a fight Saturday night
- NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano wins Syracuse.com’s CNY Readers’ Choice Award for best local media personality
- Onondaga County loses 10 more residents to COVID-19, nearly 175 COVID-19 deaths in December
- Bills RB T.J. Yeldon tests positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App