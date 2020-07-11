Central New York Diaper Bank hosts third diaper giveaway of the year

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Diaper Bank held a free drive-up event on Saturday to help families struggling to buy diapers.
Saturday’s event was the third of its kind. The first was held in May as a part of its “Make a Mother’s Day” campaign, and the second one was in June.
The CNY Diaper Bank has given out more than 35,000 diapers along with wipes and pajamas.
Of course, the longer people are out of work from the coronavirus pandemic, the bigger the need in the community.
“Pre-pandemic, we were distributing about 100,000 diapers a month. Now, we’re distributing 185,000 diapers a month. We surpassed a million diapers this year already, the demand is just enormous,” Michela Hugo, Founder and President of the CNY Diaper Bank, said. “We’re just doing the best we can right now, trying to get as much diapers out into the community as possible.”
Since it began, the organization has given out close to four million diapers.
