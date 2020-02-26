(WSYR-TV) — Paul and Cheryl Molesky, from Central New York, have confirmed that they tested negative for the coronavirus.
There were taken off the cruise ship docked off the cost of Japan where many of those passengers tested positive for coronavirus.
Paul’s brother and sister-in-law, Cindy and Pete Molesky of Rome, also tested negative.
They also said that their quarantine is set to end on March 2 before they are officially in the clear.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Central New York family in quarantine test negative for coronavirus
- Movie being filmed in Buffalo had to bring in snow from another part of town
- Party shift in voter registration in Onondaga County, suburbs now favor Democrats
- Bipartisan bill pushing to speed up disaster recovery projects
- ‘People do not need to panic’: Upstate University Doctor on coronavirus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App