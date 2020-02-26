Central New York family in quarantine test negative for coronavirus

(WSYR-TV) — Paul and Cheryl Molesky, from Central New York, have confirmed that they tested negative for the coronavirus.

There were taken off the cruise ship docked off the cost of Japan where many of those passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Paul’s brother and sister-in-law, Cindy and Pete Molesky of Rome, also tested negative.

They also said that their quarantine is set to end on March 2 before they are officially in the clear.

