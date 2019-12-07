Central New York food truck chefs give back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House got to enjoy some great meals Friday evening, all prepared by a team of six local chefs.
Those with the Central New York Food Truck Alliance took over the home’s on-site kitchen to make some signature dishes.
The dinner was part of the Ronald McDonald House’s “Meals that Heal” program.
All of Friday night’s meals were free to families whose kids are in the hospital.
The owner of the Chicken Bandit Food Truck, Dennis Souva, said, “It’s great, I mean we’re all a bunch of like-minded food trucks and we’re very successful in our community and we all decided that we wanted to get together and give back to the community that has been so generous to us.”
The Ronald McDonald House works to provide families whose children are hospitalized with a room, meals, and give them support and compassion.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App