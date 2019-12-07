Central New York food truck chefs give back to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Families staying at the Ronald McDonald House got to enjoy some great meals Friday evening, all prepared by a team of six local chefs.

Those with the Central New York Food Truck Alliance took over the home’s on-site kitchen to make some signature dishes.

The dinner was part of the Ronald McDonald House’s “Meals that Heal” program.

All of Friday night’s meals were free to families whose kids are in the hospital.

The owner of the Chicken Bandit Food Truck, Dennis Souva, said, “It’s great, I mean we’re all a bunch of like-minded food trucks and we’re very successful in our community and we all decided that we wanted to get together and give back to the community that has been so generous to us.”

The Ronald McDonald House works to provide families whose children are hospitalized with a room, meals, and give them support and compassion.

