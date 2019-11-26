Central New York foundry facing $460K in penalties for health; safety violations

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The U.S. Department of Labor has issued a citation to Frazer & Jones Company Inc. in Solvay for 33 workplace health and safety violations.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspectors found multiple hazards at the company’s iron foundry. Those hazards ranged from exposing employees to harmful chemicals to an impeded exit route.

The company faces $460,316 in penalties.

Additional employee hazards included the potential for falls, being struck-by and caught-between hazards, unsafe work floors and walking surfaces, inadequate respiratory protection, deficient safeguards for entering confined spaces and inaccessible and unavailable fire extinguishers.

“These hazards expose workers to injuries and long-term health effects,” said OSHA Syracuse Area Director Jeffrey Prebish. “Employers must recognize the safety and health risks inherent to their work operations and environment, and take necessary precautions to protect employees who perform those operations.”

The OSHA inspectors also said the company lacked an effective program for removing pests and did not prevent the build-up of bird feces on foundry equipment.

In the response to the OSHA citation, Frazer & Jones Company Inc. stated:

“We are committed to the safety and health of our employees and are contesting the citations.” Sadmir Brkanovic

General Manager, Frazer & Jones Company

This isn’t the first time the Solvay company has been in trouble with the federal government.

Back in 2011, Frazer & Jones was forced to pay $250,000 in fines after admitting they violated the federal clean water act between 1990 and 2010.