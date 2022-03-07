(WSYR-TV) — Gas is a hot button issue in 2022, and rightfully so. The national and state averages are over $4.00 a gallon, according to AAA.

Drivers across the country are paying $4.07 per gallon at the pump. Meanwhile, here in New York, drivers have to pony up $4.26 a gallon. Both prices are 46 cents higher than they were a week ago, AAA says. The pain at the pump is felt even more when comparing these prices to a year ago. According to AAA, drivers were paying a $1.30 less per gallon across the country, and New Yorkers were paying $1.43 less per gallon in March of 2021.

Here is a look at gas prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $4.23 (up 48 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.21 (up 46 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.22 (up 41 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.24 (up 45 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.22 (up 44 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.24 (up 49 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.25 (up 46 cents from last week)

AAA says that oil prices are more than $124 per barrel, compared to $30 per barrel last August. Experts also believe that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could strain drivers here at pump as the United States’ leaders discuss sanctions on Russian oil.