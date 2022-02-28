(WSYR-TV) — Due to February break and the crisis in Ukraine, gas prices continue to climb both nationally and here in Central New York, AAA says.

The state average is up five cents to $3.80 a gallon and drivers across the country are paying eight cents more than last week with a $3.61 per gallon average. Compared to prices last year at this time, drivers are paying $1.02 more at the pump in New York State and 89 cents more nationally.

Here are the average gas prices in Central and Western New York, according to AAA:

Batavia – $3.75 (up seven cents from last week)

Buffalo – $3.75 (up five cents from last week)

Ithaca – $3.81 (up five cents from last week)

Rochester – $3.79 (up four cents from last week)

Rome – $3.80 (up four cents from last week)

Syracuse – $3.75 (up four cents from last week)

Watertown – $3.79 (up six cents from last week)

AAA believes that pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb, and a big factor is the conflict in Europe.

“As the conflict escalates with more sanctions and retaliatory actions, the oil markets will likely respond by continuing to increase the price of crude oil to reflect more risk of disruption to tight global oil supplies,” AAA says.