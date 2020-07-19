Central New York hospitals to receive $33.2 million in federal funding for related coronavirus expenses

(WSYR-TV) — Some Central New York hospitals are in line to receive more than $33 million dollars in emergency federal funding, as the coronavirus continues to take a financial toll on hospitals across the state.

In total, 86 hospitals in New York State will receive about $680 million through funding designated to coronavirus “hot spot” hospitals. The money was secured through the CARES Act, which was passed by Congress and signed into law in late March.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals have lost money because of cancelled elective procedures, increased staffing and overtime costs, expanded bed capacity, and increased spending on supplies and equipment to meet the surge in COVID-19 patients.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding each Central New York hospital will receive: