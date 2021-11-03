Central New York kids 5-11 will be rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A wait that’s felt like an eternity is now over for children ages 5-11 and parents are wasting no time to help their kids get back to being kids.

“Parents are already calling us and writing us asking if they can make an appointment and we told them that as soon as we’ve been informed that we will be receiving vaccine then we will start scheduling time frames that they can sign up for them,” said Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical Director at Summerwood Pediatrics.

The shots won’t just be available at your kid’s doctor’s office though. Pharmacies and some schools will be offering the lower dose Pfizer vaccine including Central Square School District as early as next Friday.

“Right now we’ve got roughly about 400 students between the ages of 5 and 11 that parents are interested in having their child vaccinated,” Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo said.

That means one in four families want their children to get the shot, but for the families that are on the fence, here are the facts.

CNY pediatricians, pharmacies, and schools are gearing up to get shots into the arms of 5-11-year-olds ASAP, possibly as soon as next week.



Tune into @NewsChannel9 at 11 to hear plans for a school clinic and more from Dr. Dracker about why you should get your child vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/KGUOZ2RLfc — Madison Moore (@MadisonMooreTV) November 4, 2021

“The data’s there and the bottom line is the FDA and the CDC has no reason not to publish data that might demonstrate any harmful outcome to children. Our goal, not just those committees and organizations but physicians in general, is to protect children and protect the population. There is no other basis to do what we’re doing,” Dr. Dracker said.

What about side effects for your little ones? Dr. Dracker said a low-grade fever, body aches, chills, and a headache are all common, but there’s no evidence of long-term consequences.

“I think the sooner we get the majority of adults and children vaccinated the better off we’ll all be,” he said.

And for Superintendent Colabufo, the vaccine is a game-changer for keeping kids out of quarantine and in school.