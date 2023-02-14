SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central New York Land Trust will host its 50th Anniversary Commemorative Walk on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, at Green Lakes State Park in Fayetteville.

Just like the first participants in the 1970s the CNY Land Trust encourages all members in the community and in Central New York who love nature to come out and walk to raise money and help protect and preserve our area.

Kicking off at 1 p.m. the Walk for Nature will wind around the park’s lakes for a total of three miles. Walkers can opt for shorter excursion trails or longer loops if desired.

With a 50-year history of nature conservation in Central New York, the CNY Land Trust is an organization that started as a group of concerned citizens who were determined to save a parcel of land in Marcellus from development.

According to the CNY Land Trust, the citizens organized with local schools and hosted their very first walk in 1972 where students raised enough money to buy the property that is now Baltimore Woods Nature Center.

With such success, the group went on to save 50 more sites with more than 3,400 acres of underdeveloped land in the last 50 years.

“We are just getting started. We have our sights set on sweeping projects to protect our fragile watersheds and wetlands in order to safeguard drinking water for Central New York and to create sanctuaries for threatened and endangered species of plants and animals,” Executive Director Simon Solomon

During the Walk for Nature, the CNY Land Trust is partnering with Onondaga County schools.

If you’d like your school to get involved, click here.

“We aren’t limiting participation to just schools. Any individual or group can gather pledges and walk to help us save land,” Paul Porter, Director of Stewardship at the Central New York Land Trust

For more information on how to sign your group up, email pporter@cnylandtrust.org, or call (315) 575-8839.

To register for the Walk for Nature, click here.

Tickets are $35 for individuals and $75 for a family of four. Tickets include a free t-shirt, refreshments, and free parking at Green Lakes for the event, according to the CNY Land Trust.

The CNY Land Trust is also signing up sponsored walkers who will collect pledges from family and friends. All sponsored walkers will have their ticket fees waived who raise $35 or more.

Teams, schools, and groups who raise the most money will receive prizes and also bragging rights, the CNY Land Trust says.

Corporate sponsors are also being sought out for the event. Contact Simon Solomon at (315) 575-8839, or email him at ssolomon@cnylandtrust.org if interested.