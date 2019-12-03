Central New York looks to spread generosity on Giving Tuesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, now it’s time to give back and do some good!

Today is Giving Tuesday, a global generosity movement, all about giving back, whether it’s helping others through the gift of your time, donations, goods, or your voice.

Giving Tuesday has been around since 2012, and the holiday has inspired hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. United Way of Central New York needs your help as it looks to support 87 programs at 33 local nonprofits.

United Way CNY President, Nancy Kern Eaton, said, “We’re delighted to have people thinking of us on Giving Tuesday and we are able to support, as you know, people across our community, whether they’re a baby, whether they’re a senior citizen, an emergency occurs or whether it’s sort of a longer term struggle. We’re working to support programs that help people in every stage of life.”

You can find organizations, events, and ways to give back here in Central New York at https://www.givingtuesday.org/ and https://unitedway-cny.org/.

