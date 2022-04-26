POMPEY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 26-year-old Central New York man is missing after disappearing on a worksite in Pompey Monday, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says.

Eddy O. Sifuentes, of Manlius, was last seen by his coworkers at 8737 Number 4 East near a large pond around 3 p.m. Police are not sure if Sifuentes wandered off or entered the water, but the Sheriff’s Office, along with help from the State Police, Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and numerous area fire departments, conducted a land search with helicopters using infrared. The Sheriff’s underwater search and rescue team will conduct a water search Tuesday as well.

Sifuentes is described as a light skinned Hispanic male, medium height and build with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans. His primary language is Spanish.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sifuentes or if seen, is asked to call 911.