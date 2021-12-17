Central New York man travels to Washington D.C. to witness fellow soldier receive the Medal of Honor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest honor, for saving several soldiers lives in 2005.

October 17, 2005 in Iraq, was a day Staff Sgt. Douglas Dodge from Lafayette, will remember forever.

President Joe Biden recalls what happened: “Sgt. Cashe was manning a Bradley fighting vehicle when it came under enemy fire and an improvised explosive device detonated, igniting the vehicle’s fuel and engulfed it in flames.” The president added, ”the Sgt. extracted himself without hesitation and turned back to the vehicle to help free the driver and extinguish flames on the driver.”

He said Cashe’s uniform was soaked in fuel, which caused him to burn badly. Regardless of the severe burns, he kept going until all his men were accounted for. Douglas Dodge was one of those men that Cashe really cared for. “Alwyn Cashe was a soldier’s soldier, a warrior who literally walked through fire for his troops,” said Biden. He died from his injuries on November 8, 2005.

To honor his friend and the man who saved his life, Dodge went to the Medal of Honor Ceremony in Washington D.C. to watch his brother in uniform receive that award.