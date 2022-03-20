A heart transplant gave Jim Shaffer more life to live after his started failing him at age 25

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For many of us, walking takes little to no effort, but Jim Shaffer has needed to take extra steps to get in his miles.

“I guess I didn’t really know how bad I felt because we were able to walk. Most of the time we could walk almost 2 miles, my wife and I, but now I can think I can go way farther than that,” Shaffer said.

Jim’s health journey has been a long one. At just 25-years-old, he was diagnosed with ventricular tachycardia, a condition which causes an abnormal heart rhythm. But it was not until last year when Jim’s body started to fail. It was so bad; he was told he wasn’t leaving until he received a new heart.

“They didn’t know how I was actually functioning. My heart wasn’t pushing blood, so my kidneys were failing. My liver was failing and that’s when they put me on the transplant list at a level 2 because my body was shutting down,” Jim said.

He ended up receiving his new heart in June at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Jim stayed there for two months to recover and during one of the most challenging obstacles… the pandemic.

“You know, you don’t have a lot of support at that point and a lot of help to push you to get out of bed and do things. So, it took me quite a while just to get out of bed,” Jim said.

“COVID was certainly an obstacle. I drove in every day because I just needed to be there,” Jim’s wife Karen added. “Having that 4-hour restriction, I stayed until they kicked me out. So, sometimes I stayed beyond my timeframe, but they always found me, always found me.”

As Jim continues cardiac rehab at St. Joseph’s Health, his message for all of us.

“You know, my heart was failing rapidly, and if you can donate…please do.”

Because someone else’s donation gave him a second chance at life.