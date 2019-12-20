Central New York projects receive $86.2 million to help economic growth

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Thursday that Central New York was awarded $86.2 million to support 93 projects through Round IX of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative.

In total, more than $761 million in economic and community development funding was awarded to New York State through Round IX of the REDC initiative.

Below are some Central New York projects that will receive funds through the REDC.

Tessy Plastics Expansion Project – Tessy Plastics Corp. will receive $5,000,000 to redevelop one of its existing facilities in Central NY, allowing it to expand the number and type of products it manufactures. The project will include the creation of a controlled environment clean room, improvements to building mechanicals and utilities, upgrades to exterior areas including loading docks and parking lots, and other building specific improvements as needed, such as warehouse space or office space.

Cayuga Milk Ingredients, LLC – Cayuga Milk Ingredients (CMI) will receive $5,000,000 from Empire State Development as part of an overall investment of approximately $89,000,000 to install an evaporator and feed system and a UHT/Aseptic bottling line. With this investment, CMI, a respected manufacturer of high quality/infant grade milk ingredients, will increase output by 20% and increase sales of high value milk powders around the globe.

ACCESS Dental Laboratories – ACCESS Global Enterprises, LLC will receive $430,000 to renovate the property at 1081 S. Salina Street in Syracuse, Onondaga County, into a light manufacturing facility and a day care center. The project includes building renovations and the purchase and installation of production machinery and equipment.

Le Moyne College – Le Moyne College will receive $485,000 as part of a $2.45 million project to develop an "entrepreneurial plaza" at Le Moyne. It will feature a collaborative Makerspace Lab open to people of all ages in the community, and will include a mechanical room, virtual lab, woodshop, 3D printing lab and shared work spaces.

For a full list of awardees click here.

For nearly ten years, the REDC process has been the driving force behind New York State’s economic development decisions, and the model is a proven success. As the process enters the next decade, we are seeing the legacy of past projects being completed and excited about the new economic development opportunities our REDCs continue to identify. Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler

The REDC is a key component of Governor Cuomo’s transformative approach to State investment and economic development. In 2011, Governor Cuomo established 10 Regional Councils to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations.

Since its inception in 2011, over $6.9 billion has been awarded to more than 8,300 projects that are projected to create and retain more than 240,000 jobs statewide through the REDC process.

