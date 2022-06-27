(WSYR-TV) — If you found yourself sweating a bit too much this past weekend, you’re now in luck — most pools in Central New York are open and operating at their expanded summer hours.

Unfortunately, a few pools remain closed this season due to a lifeguard shortage. These pools include Lincoln, McKinley, and Wilson pools, as well as the indoor pools at Valley and the Southwest Community Center.

While these pools are closed, Syracuse has worked hard to keep the other locations open. “We’re actually quite thrilled that we’re able to open five pools,” said Julie LaFave, the Commissioner of the Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs. “It was a stretch to get here, but we’re opening five pools this summer, seven days a week. We’ve chosen ones across the city so hopefully, we can serve as many as possible.”

Kirk Pool

Monday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Onondaga Pool

Monday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Schiller Pool

Monday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Thornden Pool

Monday through Saturday, 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, 1-6 p.m.

Lap swimming from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Free for 65 and older, $3 for adults 16 to 64.

Charles Gallagher Fort Pool in Oswego

Monday through Friday, 12:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 12-7 p.m.

Free Family Swim: Monday through Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Jamesville Beach

Monday through Thursday, 12-6 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Onondaga County Parks recommends checking the water quality at local beaches before you go.

Oneida Shores

Monday through Thursday, 12-6 p.m.

Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Onondaga County Parks recommends checking the water quality at local beaches before you go.

Burnet Park Pool

The pool at Burnet Park has been closed for two years undergoing a renovation of the pool’s foundation and switching to a saltwater system. The location is expected to open in July.

If swimming isn’t your style, Central New York still has plenty of other ways to enjoy the outdoors and warm weather! You can check out some hidden outdoor gems, challenging hikes, and affordable attractions!