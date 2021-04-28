Central New York receives funding to create affordable housing developments

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing communities, fighting homelessness, and expanding affordable housing, New York had dedicated more than $98 million to create affordable homes in 20 separate developments across the state.

It’s all part of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Housing and Homelessness Plan, which aims to ultimately create 100,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 supportive units.

The following projects in Central New York have been awarded funds:

Monarch Commons | Cicero, Onondaga County

The Monarch Commons in the town of Cicero is receiving $3.8 million to demolish vacant and underutilized structures. Funding will also be used to construct a new 50-unit building for seniors age 55 and older with 15 homes reserved for veterans.

Sennett Meadows Senior Housing | Sennett, Cayuga County

$4.9 million for Sennett Meadows Senior Housing in the town of Sennett will be used to develop 60 apartments for seniors age 55 and older with 18 apartments set aside for seniors and veterans in need of supportive services.

Lafayette Apartments | Waterloo, Seneca County

The $6.1 million project for Lafayette Apartments will convert a vacant historic school building into 33 affordable apartments for seniors 62 and older with 6 supportive homes for senior households who require assistance to live independently.

Huntington Apartments | Seneca Falls, Seneca County

Huntington Apartments, located in Seneca Falls downtown district, will put its $5.1 million towards transforming a historic vacant factory. The project will feature 53 apartments with 27 units reserved for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Copper City Lofts | Rome, Oneida County

Copper City Lofts will receive $4.6 million to create a mixed-income, mixed-use development featuring 64 apartments above commercial space. The development is also supported by the Governor’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to create a more walkable and vibrant downtown in the city.

Johnson Park Apartments | Utica, Oneida County

Johnson Park Apartments will use $4.4 million for a scattered-site development in Utica’s Corn Hill neighborhood that offer 62 apartments including 33 for seniors and adults in need of supportive services.

Carpenter Park Apartments | Ithaca, Tompkins County

$3.3 million is awarded for Carpenter Park Apartments in the city of Ithaca. The 42-unit mixed-income development will be constructed on underutilized land adjacent to the farmers market and will have access to the Cayuga waterfront trail.

A full list of funding awarded statewide is available here.