SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a virtual press conference Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Central New York will receive a total of $6.3 million to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic.

This is the first round of payments from the state’s settlements with manufacturers and distributors of opioids.

All 62 counties in New York will begin receiving funds this week, which will be used for opioid treatment and prevention efforts.

“While there are no amount of dollars, no amount of money that can make up for the loss of life, for the loss of children and loved ones, these settlements will prevent drug companies from deception in the future. and help New Yorkers end the terrible cycle of hopelessness and drug addiction.” NYS Attorney General Letitia James

Central New York will receive up to $36.8 million in total over the years as part of these settlements, according to Attorney General James.

Below is a breakdown of the total funds distributed in Central New York:

Central New York total: $6,304,808

City of Syracuse: $263,422

Cayuga County: $538,933

Cortland County: $322,716

Madison County: $483,503

Onondaga County: $3,771,991

Oswego County: $924,241

Prevention, education and treatment is the focus for Attorney General James.

“2020 as we all know was the deadliest year for overdoses our country has experienced, and these numbers continue to go up in 2021,” Attorney General James said.

According to Onondaga County’s latest data, over the past five years, opioid overdose deaths have increased more than 100%.

In 2021, 186 people in Onondaga County died from an overdose which is the highest number the county has ever reported.

I think when you think about prevention, our county health departments have never worked more closely with our school districts than we have over the last 24 months. We really view this as an opportunity to engage at the ground level with kids when they’re young and to really help explain to them the risks here. Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, help is available. Call 211, a free, 24/7 hotline providing the necessary resources.