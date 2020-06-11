Interactive Maps

Central New York Region gets go-ahead to enter Phase Three Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light to 5 New York regions to enter Phase Three on Friday, and Central New York was one of them.

Regional data has been reviewed by global experts ahead of schedule. Unlike the entrance of Phase Two, data was reviewed prior to the end of the 14-day phase.

Cuomo said in addition to the regular metrics used prior to entering restart, daily testing numbers are being monitored. Unlike other data points, daily testing and daily infection rates are a more current snapshot.

On Monday, June 8, Central New York had a 1.4% infection rate. On Tuesday, the infection rate was only .2% and on Wednesday it was 1.3%.

New York State has released guidance for Phase Three businesses on its NY Forward website.

Cuomo is urging businesses to follow these guidelines. If businesses don’t they risk losing their right to operate.

