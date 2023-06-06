CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Several schools around Central New York have announced they will be limited outdoor activities on Tuesday, June 6, due to the poor air quality.

Canadian wildfire smoke from wildfires in the province of Quebec — only about 400-500 miles north of Syracuse — has moved down into Northern and Central New York, causing the worst air quality CNY has seen in a while.

Many school districts including the Central New York Area have canceled all outdoor activities and practices for sports after the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent out an air quality health advisory issues for CNY in effect for Tuesday, June 6.

The DEC has listed Central New York in the “red” category which means everyone should “limit outdoor activities, unusually sensitive people should remain indoors.”

Air quality guidance for schools

As of today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is 172 for Syracuse, which is an unhealthy level for everyone regardless of overall health conditions, and its recommended everyone should limit their time outdoors.

NewsChannel 9 took some photos in various locations around Syracuse, portraying the effects of Canadian wildfires in Central New York.