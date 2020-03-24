Live Now
Central New York teacher, mothers making masks for Upstate University Hospital

(WSYR-TV) — A Central New York teacher is sewing masks at home and finally has a place to send them.

Rachel Witter has been making washable, reusable masks in adult and children sizes.

Witter said that Upstate University Hospital has requested she make 300 masks.

To meet the quota, she will be getting help from mothers. Now, there will be 50 to 60 masks that are made each day.

