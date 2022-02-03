Central New York to receive $9.7 million after Hochul announces investments for freight rail infrastructure

(WSYR-TV) — Governor Hochul announced on Thursday that she was providing $76.4 million in funding for 38 projects across NYS to “renew and modernize New York’s freight rail infrastructure.” The Central New York region will see $9.737 million in funding from that total for five projects.

Gov. Hochul says strategic investments like these are essential for maintaining and enhancing market access for manufacturing and agricultural businesses across New York, in addition to supporting New York’s national leading climate goals. “The infrastructure projects funded with these grants will further fuel our economic comeback with new construction jobs, while making regional economies more competitive in the long term and enhancing the movement of commodities in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Hochul.

Here’s a breakdown of the funding and the 5 projects they are to be used for:

$3.51 million to the City of Syracuse to rehabilitate the rail bridge over Onondaga Street and Dickerson Street to enhance the safety and service reliability of the structure.

$300,000 to the Port of Oswego Authority toward the Oswego Harbor deepening project feasibility study.

$2.24 million to New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway Corporation toward safety and service reliability enhancements, including the replacement of nearly five miles of jointed rail on the Syracuse mainline with continuous welded rail.

$2.1 million to the New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway Corporation toward business development through the construction of approximately 4,100 feet of new track serving Yard Track in Cortland County.

$1.587 million to the Finger Lakes Railway Corporation toward the rehabilitate of the bridge over Route 174

Freight rail, Hochul says, has proven to be one of the most fuel-efficient methods for moving commerce. It is three-times more efficient compared to moving goods by truck and removes congestion from our roadways. Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli says, “Investing in freight infrastructure is essential, not only maintaining but also modernizing our established system and alleviating highway congestion. Manufacturing and agricultural businesses will benefit, helping and reinforcing the general economy of our state.”

You can see a full list of awarded projects by region here.