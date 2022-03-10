SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and U.S. Rep. John Katko announced today that Central New York will receive over $7 million in funding for local projects. The money comes from the soon-to-pass bipartisan omnibus spending package for fiscal year 2022.

“This funding bill represents a monumental step forward for our region,” said Rep. Katko. “I am proud to have secured funding for transformational projects that will help improve the quality of life throughout Central New York.”

Projects

$300,000 for the Syracuse Build initiative

Schumer and Gillibrand explain that this money will be used to help train young people not in school or the formal labor market to begin careers in construction — specifically working on the I-81 construction job.

$1,000,000 to aid Syracuse’s Resurgent Neighborhoods Initiative

This funding will be used to build the final 19 of the 50 planned homes for the initiative, which has been filling gaps from the demolition of ruined houses.

$3,000,000 toward construction and renovation of the new Catholic Charities of Syracuse Housing Services Center

The funding for this project will be used to create a new Housing Services Center in Syracuse at 1801 Erie Boulevard East. The new shelter will include an 80-bed emergency shelter, onsite physical and mental health services, a culinary training program, office space, and six apartments for highly-vulnerable men.

$140,000 to provide body cameras for the Syracuse Police Department

Katko shares that these funds will be used to outfit the remaining 14 uniformed sergeants of the Syracuse Police Department with body-worn cameras.

$3,000,000 to update Phoenix’s water treatment facility

The funding will be used to update and modernize the water treatment facility in the Village of Phoenix which have exceeded their life expectancy, says Katko. By updating the facility, Phoenix can remove limitations on adding new users to the system and improve their economic development.

$250,000 to create a Rides to Recovery pilot program in Oswego County

The Rides to Recovery pilot program would “address the critical need for accessibility of care and promote substance use disorder treatment in Oswego County,” Katko claims. The funds would provide reimbursement to volunteer drivers and expand the county’s contract.

$75,000 for an upgrade to Cayuga County’s Emergency Operations Center

Katko states that the Cayuga County Emergency Operations Center lacks equipment and capabilities of a modern operations center, so these funds would be used to invest in new and updated technology

Senator Gillibrand mentioned that she is proud to have worked to secure this funding that addresses some of the area’s most pressing problems.

Senator Schumer added, “Jobs, housing, and public safety. These are some of the biggest challenges that face Syracuse today, and that is exactly what these projects aim to solve. I am proud to deliver this critical investment in Syracuse’s youth and its future.”