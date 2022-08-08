SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a lengthy delay, the burn pit legislature — otherwise known as the PACT Act — is expected to be signed by President Biden on Wednesday.

The bill went through multiple re-drafts, plenty of debate, and multiple votes in the house and senate.

The bill itself will be a massive help to veterans all across the country. There are nine elements of the bill, but the most important is the “presumption of service connection,” which means that based on the time and place of service, as verified by military records, a veteran will be presumed to have been exposed to a specific known toxin. An example would be any post-9/11 military members, Vietnam War veterans, and Gulf War veterans.

Alexander Behm, the executive director of Clear Path for Veterans, served overseas in Iraq and knows firsthand the impact the passage of this bill will have.

“From personal experience, I served in the Marine Corps overseas,” he said, “I lived on a forward operating base outside Ramadi, Iraq for eight months, and we utilize the burn pit as well as wooden latrines to burn our feces. So this directly affects many of the veterans that serve in combat zones.”

The way it does so is by expanding VA healthcare eligibility for veterans who experienced toxic exposures, as well as their families.

“This pact and bill also provide potential benefits to survivors of veterans who have passed,” Behm said, “So they may be eligible for benefits if they’re directly related to the comprehensive toxins that are outlined in this bill. So it really affects more than just the veteran, it’s the family as well.”

Behm says for any veteran or their family who has questions about getting access to care should visit the Clear Path for Veterans website.