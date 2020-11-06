Central New York Veterans Parade & Expo set to go virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Usually hundreds would come together at the N.Y.S. Fairgrounds for the annual CNY Veterans Parade and Expo, but because of COVID-19, it’s going to be virtual.

Unable to have an in-person parade and ceremony, Diana Abdella, coordinator, has been working hard to make sure veterans this year aren’t forgotten.

“You know, the best part of the CNY Veterans Day Parade and Expo is getting to meet these veterans, hear their stories, hear what they do in the community, and really meet them as a person. We’ve been doing this for 12 years. This would be the lucky 13th,” Abdella said.

Though local military units or high school marching bands won’t be parading through the state fairgrounds on Saturday, there’s going to be a much smaller, socially distant ceremony that members of the community can stream online.

There will be a small color guard and two veterans speaking about the importance of Veterans Day and recognition in the community.

We really are focusing on connecting veterans with our organizations within the community that offer services, as well as just putting a personal view on veterans in our community, really kind of taking the time to recognize the role that they play and where they are and how thankful our community is for their sacrifice and service. Diana Abdella, Coordinator, CNY Veterans Parade and Expo

It’s a ceremony that will look and feel different his year, but it’s the veterans’ service that will always be honored.

Saturday’s ceremony will start at Noon and will be streamed right here at LocalSYR.com.

