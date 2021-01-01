Central New York welcomes its 1st babies of 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than two hours into the New Year, Central New York’s first baby of 2021 was born to first-time parents Amanda and Christopher Zangari.
Weighing in at seven pounds 10 ounces and was 19 and three-fourth inches long, their baby boy, Sebastian Michael Zangari, came into the world over a week after his due date at The Lullaby Center at Oneida Health. But despite his tardiness, his parents say he’s perfect.
“He’s beautiful, absolutely beautiful,” Christopher said.
Having a baby comes with its stressors, but having one during a global pandemic adds a whole other layer. While these parents are a little nervous, they are relying on their faith to get them through.
“Dad’s nervous,” Christopher said. “I get nervous about everything, but we’ll just take it one day at a time and just pray for the best, that’s all we can do. We prayed this whole time and God blessed us with this beautiful, beautiful little baby boy.”
Just nine minutes after Sebastian entered the world, Isabelle Costa made her entrance at St. Joseph’s Health at 1:50 a.m. to parents Ella and Nicholas Costa from Utica. Isabelle came early and weighed in at three pounds 8.4 ounces but is doing well.
A few hours later, Janae Crocker of Syracuse gave birth to her baby boy, Carter Chase Jurica at 4:22 a.m. at Crouse Hospital. He weighed five pounds seven ounces and was 19 inches long.
Later Friday at 9:59 a.m., Upstate Community Hospital welcomed it’s first baby of 2021 to mother Ammylee Roman-Martinez of East Syracuse. Her baby boy, Jesus Daniel Dueno, weighs five pounds six ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Jesus has three siblings already, one of whom was also born on New Year’s Day!
As these parents look ahead to brighter days for their children, Christopher Zangari hopes for a healthy and bright future for his son.
I would just hope that he grows up strong and healthy and smart, has a full head of hair and he does good. I just wish all the best for him and his mom and dad will be here the whole ride, no matter what, we’ll always be here for him.Christopher Zangari — First-time parent
