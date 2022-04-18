(WSYR-TV) — If you want a great burger, it appears Central New York is the place to be.

The New York Beef Council (NYBC) has unveiled its Top Ten Burgers in New York and is looking for you to narrow it down to the top four.

Restaurant Location Burger Ale n Angus Pub Syracuse “Holy Smokers Burger” Bear Creek Brewerton “Bourbon Bear Creek Burger” Ben’s Fresh Port Jervis “Benny Burger” Brewer Union Café Brewerton “Bam Bam Burger” Butera’s Craft Beer and Craft Pizzas Hamburg “The Peanut Butter Rocket Burger” Illusive Restaurant and Bar Rensselaer “The Empire Smash Burger” Madison Bistro Wampsville “The Cowboy Burger” Neir’s Tavern New York City “Goodfellas Burger” Talking Cursive Brewing Company Syracuse “Pub Pretzel Burger” The Angry Garlic Baldwinsville “Hot Mess Burger”

Voting for the top ten began April 1, and Central New York is well represented. These burgers will now compete for a chance to advance to the Final 4 Showdown at Onondaga Community College May 9, 2022.

Those interested can vote from April 18 through the 24.