(WSYR-TV) — If you want a great burger, it appears Central New York is the place to be.
The New York Beef Council (NYBC) has unveiled its Top Ten Burgers in New York and is looking for you to narrow it down to the top four.
|Restaurant
|Location
|Burger
|Ale n Angus Pub
|Syracuse
|“Holy Smokers Burger”
|Bear Creek
|Brewerton
|“Bourbon Bear Creek Burger”
|Ben’s Fresh
|Port Jervis
|“Benny Burger”
|Brewer Union Café
|Brewerton
|“Bam Bam Burger”
|Butera’s Craft Beer and Craft Pizzas
|Hamburg
|“The Peanut Butter Rocket Burger”
|Illusive Restaurant and Bar
|Rensselaer
|“The Empire Smash Burger”
|Madison Bistro
|Wampsville
|“The Cowboy Burger”
|Neir’s Tavern
|New York City
|“Goodfellas Burger”
|Talking Cursive Brewing Company
|Syracuse
|“Pub Pretzel Burger”
|The Angry Garlic
|Baldwinsville
|“Hot Mess Burger”
Voting for the top ten began April 1, and Central New York is well represented. These burgers will now compete for a chance to advance to the Final 4 Showdown at Onondaga Community College May 9, 2022.
Those interested can vote from April 18 through the 24.