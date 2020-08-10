Central New Yorker Raising Funds To Support People of Lebanon

A catastrophic explosion caught on camera left at least 150 people dead and thousands more injured in Beirut. The people of Lebanon now need help and one Central New Yorker with a special connection to the region, is stepping up.

Laila Audi plans to run her first half marathon on August 29th as part of the World’s Largest Virtual Run. She will represent Lebanon and initially aimed to raise $13,000 for the Lebanese Food Bank. Her Syracuse family, will also match up to $13,100 in funds raised during the campaign. Since the fundraising effort began, Audi says they’ve been able to meet their initial goal and they’ve now set a new goal of $25,000.

With your help, every dollar will have double the impact in fighting hunger and ensuring food security for those affected by the tragedy, she said. Any donation you can make is significant, no matter how big or small.

If you would like to support Laila and help the people of Lebanon, visit GoFundMe.com/Run-For-Lebanon.

