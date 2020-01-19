Central New Yorkers and visitors take advantage of the winter-filled weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a windy and snowy weekend, welcoming a positive change for tubers, skiers and snowboarders at Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center.

Shelly and Sara Matthews have always dreamed of a winter in Central New York. The mother and daughter traveled all the way from Bainbridge, Georgia.

For the first time, they had the chance to experience their first snowfall and the winter fun CNY has to offer.

“We had a few hours to kill before the plane leaves later, so we decided to do some tubing,” said Shelly Matthews, visiting from Georgia.

Before hopping on the plane to make their way back home to 60-degree weather, the Matthews made the quick trip with family who live in the Syracuse area.

This family traveling all the way from Georgia to enjoy some CNY winter fun ❄️ They say they’re thankful the snow came through for their visit 🙌🏼‼️

— Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 19, 2020

“It’s pretty fun getting to show them everything and do everything that they haven’t really done before,” said Cassie Merriam of Syracuse.

“My niece hasn’t really had a chance to experience much of that so for her, it’s kind of nice to see her all in wonder of the snow and watching it fall,” said Sherry Merriam of Syracuse.

With mother nature cooperating, providing the snowfall, they all got to slide down the tubing hill for a good time on Sunday afternoon.

“They’re the most fun, those people when they come in like that. They don’t see snow and we can give them a good experience in northern New York where it is winter, once in a while,” said John Goodfellow, Owner of Four Seasons.

Four Seasons has been anxiously awaiting the snowfall for a heavier flow of business. This weekend, people were enjoying tubing and skiers and snowboarders finally got to grab their gear, make their way up the chairlift to hit the slopes.

The Matthews felt lucky to be able to experience the snow themselves.

“It’s something that you can’t get just anywhere. I know some places make snow but to see it falling from the sky and landing on the trees, just all of that, the whole experience is neat,” said Shelly.

❄️ That's the sound of enjoying the snow! ❄️

Central New Yorkers and visitors taking advantage of Mother Nature's snowfall🎿🏂❕

Shelly Matthews comes all the way from Georgia, and she knows she can't get this just anywhere.

— Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 19, 2020

It’s a memory they’ll take back home to Georgia.

Four Seasons told NewsChannel 9 they’ll be making snow in the upcoming week for extra “insurance.”

They’ll be open for business, Monday, January 19th for Martin Luther King Day.

Skiing and snowboarding: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tubing: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information on Four Seasons and their hours, click here.