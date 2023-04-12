LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– After months of being cooped up inside, Central New Yorkers sprung into action Wednesday as unseasonably warm temperatures rolled through, making it feel more like August than April.

“I’m used to it being cold and rainy still and all of that so we’ve taken advantage of getting outside today,” Elisa Harjo said as she walked with her daughters at Onondaga Lake Park.

The parkway was a popular destination as people went for walks, bike rides, rollerblading and even windsurfing on the lake.

And if people weren’t soaking up the sun at the park they were stuffing their faces in the parking lot of Great Northern Mall for the kickoff of this year’s #SYRFoodTrucks Takeover.

Organizer Nick Sanford was ecstatic to start off the weekly tradition in 80-degree weather.

“We literally couldn’t ask for a better day it’s just this is beautiful, you want sun and warmth and I think everybody is ready for these kinds of events and this kind of weather,” Stanford said.

The food truck takeover will continue every Wednesday from 4-8pm in the Great Northern Mall parking lot through September.