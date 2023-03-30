SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Next week is Easter and spring break for lots of Central New Yorkers who have plans to escape the sporadic weather and head somewhere consistent and warm.

According to AAA Western and Central New York, the top destinations for Easter travelers are cruises and beach destinations as travelers want to make up for lost time from the pandemic.

“Travelers are truly prioritizing their vacations,” said Brian Murray, Sr. Manager of Travel at AAA Western and Central New York. “This spring, we saw international travel increase 30 percent over last year while overall spring travel surpassed pre-pandemic levels. Now travelers are already making plans for 2024 and 2025.”

Families have also invited the whole gang on these vacations as more than 40 percent of U.S. adults with Spring Break plans are traveling with three generations, according to the recent AAA national survey.

With many area schools closed for spring break the week before Easter, eager travelers are heading out to warmer destinations.

Here are the top spring break and Easter travel destinations through AAA Western and Central New York:

1. Orlando

Theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, along with cruising out of Port Canaveral, also ranked 1st last year.

2. Miami and Ft. Lauderdale

Cruising to the Caribbean, Ft. Lauderdale was 2nd last year and Miami was 6th.

3. Cancun

Cancun ranks 3rd most popular with all-inclusive vacations, up from 8th last year.

4. Punta Cana

Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic ranks 4th with all-inclusive vacations, down from 3rd last year.

5. Nassau

Nassau in the Bahamas is up 10th from last year.

6. Montego Bay

Lastly, Montego Bay in Jamaica is down from 4th last year.

There are also a lot of New Yorkers that are saving money by taking a road trip to their spring break destinations in places like Florida and the Carolinas.

According to AAA Western and Central New York’s Route Production Department, which handles maps and TripTik requests, there has been an increase in route requests for destinations including Florida, South Carolina (Myrtle Beach), North Carolina (the Outer Banks), New York City and Virginia.

Gas prices have also been fluctuating in recent weeks. Currently, the New York average is $3.44 with Buffalo at $3.38, Rochester at $3.43, and Syracuse it’s $3.44.

With the cost of travel on the rise, AAA has tips for travelers looking for the best price: