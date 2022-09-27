SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Hurricane Ian makes its way toward Florida, storm preparations are underway along the Gulf Coast of the Sunshine State.

Hundreds of thousands of people are following mandatory evacuations while others are determined to ride out the storm, stocking up on food and supplies. Some are even boarding up their homes.

Florida is one of the most popular getaways for Central New Yorkers looking to escape the winter, but for many, it’s a state they now call home.

Rachel Savage was born and raised in the Sunshine State, but she spent her childhood summers in Central New York.

Rachel, her boyfriend, and her three-year-old daughter live in Lee County near Fort Myers. It’s an area expected to be hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

“You don’t think the hurricane is going to hit you and then at the very last moment it turns and it’s hitting your county, which you were not expecting. Nothing really prepares you. You don’t know what’s going to happen.” RACHEL SAVAGE, LIVES IN LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Rachel’s mother, Sue Savage, lives in Auburn but has a second home in Naples.





Due to the uncertainty, Rachel and her family made the decision to evacuate their 3rd-floor apartment because it cannot run a generator.

The family is relocating to a home on the water, also in a mandatory evacuation zone. It’s a risk, but one Rachel is willing to take to keep herself and her family safe.

“Unfortunately, there’s nowhere else to go right now,” Rachel explained. “We’re in ‘Evacuation Zone A’ which is a mandatory evacuation. They will be coming by and knocking on doors and making sure we’re gone, but obviously we won’t be. There’s just no other option.”

Michelle McGee, NewsChannel 9 Photojournalist Mark Folsom’s sister, lives five miles from Clearwater Beach. She and her husband have already boarded up their home and have their generator on standby.

“It’s just very nerve-racking. I still have to work and I work in Tampa so driving across the Courtney Campbell Causeway everyday and preparation for that is a little crazy.” MICHELLE MCGEE, LIVES IN CLEARWATER, FLORIDA

Schools are closed for the week and shelves at the grocery store are bare as thousands try and get what they need for the storm.

“Pray for us. Hold tight. Wait for some sort of communication.” RACHEL SAVAGE, LIVES IN LEE COUNTY, FLORIDA

It’s a strong message as we all wait for Hurricane Ian to make landfall.