Central New Yorkers invited to special preview of Vince Vaughn movie filmed in Hanover Square

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers are invited to a unique, outdoor screening of “The Binge” tomorrow, Thursday, August 27, one day before it’s release on Hulu.

The coming-of-age comedy was filmed last year throughout the Syracuse area and reports of the movie’s star, Vince Vaughn, being seen around town flooded social media. Skyler Gisondo, Dexter Darden, and Eduardo Franco star alongside Vaughn.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick and produced by Liverpool-based production company, American High, the movie is set in a fictional time when all drugs and alcohol are illegal, with Binge Day being the only day anyone can participate in the “fun”.

Central New Yorkers will get a chance to view “The Binge” tomorrow night at the Orange Lot located at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Gates open at 6 p.m. “The Binge” is rated TV-MA so anyone under 17 won’t be admitted even if they are accompanied by an adult. Attendees are required to provide proof of age.

Admission is free. Food trucks will be on-site and the first 200 attendees will receive a souvenir premiere admission ticket.