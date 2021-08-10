Central New Yorkers react to Cuomo resignation, say they’re tired of scandal, ready to move forward

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Governor Cuomo was re-elected in 2018, he only won seven upstate counties. One of them was Onondaga County.

The majority of people here voted for him then. NewsChannel 9 asked voters their thoughts on him now.

“I did vote for the governor and I don’t know about betrayed, but I feel really let down. Very let down. He was one of the ones we cheered on and that we were hopeful he would lead us out of a bunch of difficulty, but here we are again,” said Sarah Chhablani from Jamesville.

“All together I feel like when you have that many women coming out against you in that manner the only thing you can do is kind of remove yourself from the situation and handle the problem like a man. I think he did the right thing but for the wrong intentions. And quite frankly I didn’t like his attitude man,” said Stephon Brown from Syracuse.

Other people said they were ready to move on and move forward, but were tired of scandals and corruption from politicians.