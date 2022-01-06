Central New Yorkers reflect on Capitol Riots in virtual event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. It’s been a year since the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Whether we like it or not this cowardly episode is part of our national story now,” said Roger Misso, a Navy Veteran and former Congressional Candidate. “We cannot change it. We should not hide from it.”

Misso hosted a virtual event, called “Remembering January 6th: Defending Democracy in CNY” as a way to reflect on all that happened a year ago. Washington, D.C. Metro Officer Robb Davies, one of the many first responders at the Capitol building was part of the virtual event.

“Surreal and terrible as that day was, there is nowhere else on earth I’d rather had been that afternoon,” Davies said, “Just knowing I stood there as a proxy for every dedicated public servant in the country, whoever recited and sincerely meant their Oath of office.”

We’ve seen the images of officers hurt, rioters breaking in and the aftermath. Davies wants everyone to learn from this moment in history.

“Whatever your role in society, be it public or private let’s internalize the lessons of January 6th and recommit ourselves to this democratic project so that nothing like this happens again,” Davies said.