SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard.

Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions.

“It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ Hoyt said, “Being out here for a long period of time, you can get frostbite and see all the people get stuck by the road.”

If you are traveling north from Syracuse you can expect the snow as you pass through Central Square and head towards Parish and Mexico.

“Be careful on the roads.” Hoyt said, “It’s very slick. Drive slow, and take your time. Make sure you’re driving carefully because if not, you’re probably going to end up stuck.”