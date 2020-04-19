Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Central New Yorkers take part in virtual heart walk

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The sun stuck around long enough on Sunday for hundreds to take part in this morning’s Syracuse Heart Walk. This year’s walk was a little different than the walks of the last 35 years.

The steps still counted, but because of social distancing, walkers had to take them on their own and share their progress online. 

The walk is all about celebrating heart and stroke survivors, honoring the lives lost and raising funds that could potentially save lives in the future.

