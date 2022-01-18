Central Square bus driver arrested for DWI after morning route

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police and Central Square Central School District both report that a bus driver was arrested Tuesday morning for driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated while operating a school bus, and endangering the welfare of a child.

David E. Wines, a 48-year-old from West Monroe, took a random drug/alcohol screening as part of his union contract with the district. The tests showed that Wines had a blood alcohol content of .09%. After the test, the superintendent of the district contacted State Police. State Police administered another test that reported a blood alcohol content of .04%.

Wines was driving 55 school-age children while intoxicated. 47 of those children were under 15. State Police report that Wines was transported to the Oswego County Public Safety Building for Centralized Arraignment Court.

Superintendent of Central Square Central School District, Mr. Thomas J. Colabufo, said that the driver is on administrative leave and is no longer driving for the district in a letter to parents and guardians. Superintendent Colabufo also reminded the community that the safety of the students is their top priority.

State Police commended Superintendent Colabufo and his administration for their cooperation and assistance in the investigation.