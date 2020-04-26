Central Square community goes the extra mile to ensure every student has access to food

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Since New York State has closed all schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school administrators have been working hard to make sure every student still receives lunch and breakfast if they need it.

In Central Square, Superintendent Tom Colabufo has had a plan in place to provide food for an entire week to every student, regardless if they qualified for free and price reduced meals.

However, last week the school district was running low on supplies and had enough food for only the students that qualified for free or price reduced meals. The school’s staff stepped up last week, as they donated and purchased many food items to service all students.

An email and a letter later went out to all staff and parents in the school district, asking if they could donate food. The response was overwhelming.

According to Colabufo, the school district received over $50,000 worth of non-perishable goods. Many parents and community members also made large monetary donations to ensure every student receives enough food each week during the COVID-19 crisis.

In an email to NewsChannel 9, Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo said, “It has been completely overwhelming to see how supportive our staff and community have been. We asked our staff and community for help and they responded in a typical Central Square manner, by going above and beyond for all children.”

Central Square staff is currently working to box up all the food, so it is ready for distribution later this week.

